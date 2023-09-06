vEA_0.4 Hotfix

Gameplay Changes

All items' base default values has been adjusted, such as damage, cooldown etc.

Initially we had designed this items in a way that different types were chance based abilities.

But with recent revamp, you can now select types instead of relying on RNG gods. This made some items as obvious choices. As an example, explosive flask's stunning type is far superior to regular type, since it deals same damage and stuns on the top of that.

As a result, we changed those base stats for each type. Explosive flask base type received a huge damage buff and cooldown buff, while stunning type's damage is reduced and cooldown increased.

This balancing updates will continue with your feedback.

This update may cause some differences in some stats on old items. All your newly crafted items will have no problem though.

Bug Fixes

Central Chamber enemy spawn internal has been fixed. Previously there was a bug at the end of 4th wave, where enemies spawn with 5 seconds intervals.

All pellets visual has been updated with new shaders. They glow nicely now.

Stay tuned for further updates! Cheers!