Mihirha's Legacy update for 6 September 2023

New Version 1.8.5.4.30

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added some decorative leds to the walls of the engineering room and a fast exit when revisiting the map.
A dialogue of the newest cinematics had a word outside of the canvas by a little bit, it is fixed.
*Make an opened container stay opened after reloading the map, this is for one of the cinematic scenes that happens in the storages map.

