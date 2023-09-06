Added some decorative leds to the walls of the engineering room and a fast exit when revisiting the map.
A dialogue of the newest cinematics had a word outside of the canvas by a little bit, it is fixed.
*Make an opened container stay opened after reloading the map, this is for one of the cinematic scenes that happens in the storages map.
Mihirha's Legacy update for 6 September 2023
New Version 1.8.5.4.30
Added some decorative leds to the walls of the engineering room and a fast exit when revisiting the map.
