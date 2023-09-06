 Skip to content

Warstride Challenges update for 6 September 2023

Leaderboard reset notice

Hello striders,

As you may know, Warstride Challenges v1.0 will be released this Thursday on PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S! The long-awaited day has finally arrived, and we're absolutely thrilled!

We hope you've been enjoying your time in our game and competing on the leaderboards for the duration of the Early Access. We have some important news to share – we'll complete a leaderboard reset to ensure a fair and competitive environment for everyone for the release. This means that all previous records and high scores will be cleared, but everything else that you've unlocked during Early Access will be saved. Don't worry, this fresh start will provide new opportunities to showcase your skills and climb the ranks once again. Get ready to set new records and dominate the leaderboards as you embark on this exciting journey with us!

Good luck to all, and may the fastest win 🏃

