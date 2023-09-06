Minor bugs fix and balance adjustment.

Share · View all patches · Build 12123535 · Last edited 6 September 2023 – 15:09:38 UTC by Wendy

Howdy, Farmers!

We've been tinkering away in the farm and made some changes to keep things running smoothly. Here's the scoop:

🐛 Farmer Bug: Our farmer got overzealous with carrots on trees – that's sorted now.

💰 Consecutive Build Bug: No more stacking farms on a single spot. Your resources are safe!

🏖️ Lighthouse: It stopped scaring off fishy friends. Warning may pop if you chain each lighthouse too fast.

🐙 No more Giant Oct-OP-us: Now we limit only one giant octopus per boat, per day.

Thanks for your bug reports and feedback. Reach out to the community if you spot more quirks. Happy farming, folks! 🌱🌾🚜