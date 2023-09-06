 Skip to content

Lockdown 2024 update for 6 September 2023

Release notes for 1.15.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12123479 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release notes:

  • Fixed an issue where users are unable to close the clocks window during Dad's notepad puzzle.

Note: The download is the complete game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2150201 Depot 2150201
  • Loading history…
