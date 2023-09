Last Update Content:

The Circular telegram has been reworked to reduce its impact on factions with which you have low relations.

You now have the option to enable "dark mode" for dialogues.

A bug in the Chinese version of the Mongolian scenario has been fixed.

Disclaimer: Please note that this patch may potentially disrupt your saved games.

最新更新内容:

环形电报已经重新制作,以减少其对您与低关系派系的影响。

您现在可以选择启用对话的“暗模式”。

修复了蒙古情景的中文版本中的一个错误。

免责声明: 请注意,此补丁可能会破坏您的已保存游戏。