Hi there !

Today we're proud to present One More Gate’s reveal trailer!

As good news never comes alone, we can finally announce it:

the final version of OMG will be released on

Tuesday, September 12 at 3pm.

We hope you enjoy the trailer as much as we do, can’t wait to read your reactions!