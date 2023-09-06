- Many animation bug fixes & polish
- Added audio to title screen & menus
- Updated "Your Moment" trophy with Japanese localization
- Updated epilepsy warning to include Japanese localization
- Fixed a bug where input glyphs were missing on the stare down minigame
- Added a scene to Battle of the Bands showing the lights turning back on
- Fixed a bug where character barks were missing audio in the Power Pose minigame
- Fixed missing lipsync after the spice select minigame in Episode 1
- Fixed the title screen flashing before loading
- Fixed a bug where reverse shots of Naser had his mouth open
- Fixed a bug where Naser closes the laptop twice in episode 5
- Updated inbetweens when Fang stands up in Episode 2
- Updated photo descriptions to make them easier to read
- Fixed inbetweens and lipsync while Fang is at their desk in episode 3
- Fixed door disappearing in the mirror during clothing montage in episode 2
- Fixed Fang's hair clipping in episode 3
- Fixed "continue" prompt on music minigame tutorial extending to second line in Japanese and Russian
- Fixed a bug which caused audio to keep playing after quitting to main menu in certain scenes
- Fixed lighting in episode 1 music performance
- Fixed some lipsync errors in episode 1 music performance
- Fixed Reed's position in some shots to make sure he's hitting the cymbals in episode 2 music performance
- Updated some missing animations in music performance in 508
- Fixed crop beyond artwork in music performance in 508
- Fixed pan extending past edge of artwork and missing animations in 815 performance
- Fixed issue with camera zooming in during performance minigames
Goodbye Volcano High update for 6 September 2023
Update Notes for 1.03, Sept 6th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1310331
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update