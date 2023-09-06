 Skip to content

Goodbye Volcano High update for 6 September 2023

Update Notes for 1.03, Sept 6th

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Many animation bug fixes & polish
  • Added audio to title screen & menus
  • Updated "Your Moment" trophy with Japanese localization
  • Updated epilepsy warning to include Japanese localization
  • Fixed a bug where input glyphs were missing on the stare down minigame
  • Added a scene to Battle of the Bands showing the lights turning back on
  • Fixed a bug where character barks were missing audio in the Power Pose minigame
  • Fixed missing lipsync after the spice select minigame in Episode 1
  • Fixed the title screen flashing before loading
  • Fixed a bug where reverse shots of Naser had his mouth open
  • Fixed a bug where Naser closes the laptop twice in episode 5
  • Updated inbetweens when Fang stands up in Episode 2
  • Updated photo descriptions to make them easier to read
  • Fixed inbetweens and lipsync while Fang is at their desk in episode 3
  • Fixed door disappearing in the mirror during clothing montage in episode 2
  • Fixed Fang's hair clipping in episode 3
  • Fixed "continue" prompt on music minigame tutorial extending to second line in Japanese and Russian
  • Fixed a bug which caused audio to keep playing after quitting to main menu in certain scenes
  • Fixed lighting in episode 1 music performance
  • Fixed some lipsync errors in episode 1 music performance
  • Fixed Reed's position in some shots to make sure he's hitting the cymbals in episode 2 music performance
  • Updated some missing animations in music performance in 508
  • Fixed crop beyond artwork in music performance in 508
  • Fixed pan extending past edge of artwork and missing animations in 815 performance
  • Fixed issue with camera zooming in during performance minigames

