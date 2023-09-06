-
Added grapple color change into tutorial
-
Added falling rock mechanics into tutorial
-
Slightly adjusted grapple color change color
-
Fixed cursor not showing in paused menu
Toufra update for 6 September 2023
Small fixes 6/9/2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2553351
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update