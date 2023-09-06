Update 1.0.2.6 | LOTS of changes!

Buongiorno, famiglia!

It's been a while since our last update, but rest assured, we've been hard at work! We've made significant changes to the gameplay, introduced quality-of-life features, and we're closing in on completing our September Fixes list.

But first of all, THANK YOU FOR YOUR FEEDBACK!

We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our players for the invaluable feedback you've shared about the game. Your input is instrumental in our ongoing efforts to enhance the gaming experience. Thank you for being an essential part of our community!

Please, share your opinion on this update. It is critical for us to hear your feedback and improve the game even further.

Let's dive into the major changes!

**

Economy changes

**

We've revamped the in-game economy to address the previous imbalance where players had great amounts of clean cash but struggled with black cash deficits, often leading to crippling debt in pre-IOU rework builds.

The tables have turned: now all salaries and upgrades are paid in clean cash, making it less available in the early game, while black cash is now primarily for laundering, as it should be. Some cards will still consume black cash, but you won't run out of it if you stay relatively active on the streets.

Of course, we can't show you all the balance changes in one GIF, you'll have to feel them in the game yourself.

We will keep on refining the game's balance, but we will need your opinion on these changes.

**

Bell indicator

**

We've introduced a special indicator above the deck, signaling when the next card you draw will feature a bell, eliminating the need to rely solely on luck.

**

Boredom meter

**

Addressing concerns about gangster behavior, we've added a visual indicator that shows when a gangster is getting bored, helping you better manage their actions.

**

Manual Battle Card activation

**

This feature was already integrated into the previous version. Now, you can click on a battle card to initiate combat instantly.

**

Client's Order Bubbles

**

You can now see what your clients want to order as they approach their table, giving you clearer insight into the impact of your upgrades.

**

**

We've revamped the tutorial to provide new players with a better understanding of how event cards are activated and how the debt card functions. Try it out yourself!

**

"Game Pause" Checkbox

**

We've included a new checkbox in the game settings called "App Pause." When disabled, the game won't pause when you switch to another window.

This is a big update and we are in dire need of feedback. Tell us what you think about it, because we won't stop refining the game until it is perfect. We do care about the game, and we care about your opinion on it.

See you in the future updates!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2247570/Don_Duality

About the game

Don Duality is a thrilling tycoon game that challenges players to manage a dual life of crime and entrepreneurship. Build a criminal empire by sending your gangsters to collect debts, rob banks, and steal valuables. Use the money earned to launder it in your legitimate business establishment. As a restaurant owner, hire and train staff, and upgrade the facilities to attract more customers.

However, balancing both lives won't be easy, as criminal activities will attract unwanted attention from law enforcement. Make strategic decisions and weigh the risks carefully as you navigate the dangerous world of organized crime and business. Can you handle the duality of running a successful restaurant and leading a criminal syndicate? Wishlist Don Duality and find out!

► Twitter

► TikTok