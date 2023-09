🌟 Early Access Update 1.8 - Game Enhancements & Fixes 🌟

Share ยท View all patches ยท Build 12123158 ยท Last edited 6 September 2023 โ€“ 14:09:27 UTC by Wendy

๐ŸŒฑ Texture & Description Fixes

๐Ÿ“ Revised soil texture descriptions (Poor, Good, Perfect, Godly, etc.) for clarity.

๐Ÿฒ Economy Changes

๐Ÿ’ฐ Tripled the value of home-cooked items compared to store-bought versions.

๐Ÿ”ฅ Bug Fixes

๐Ÿ› ๏ธ Fixed a critical bug where teleporting to the Lava Crab Boss Room spawned you in lava, causing instant death.

๐Ÿšช Resolved loading issues with Grape and Blackberry Gemstone Doors to display the correct activated image.

๐Ÿ‘น Fixed a bug that prevented the ogre boss from respawning; you can now defeat it multiple times.

๐ŸŒณ Quest & NPC Improvements

๐Ÿ“œ Improved the trigger for the Blueberry Gemstone quest in the forest.

๐Ÿšถโ€โ™‚๏ธ Fixed pathing issues for NPCs Eugene, Byron, Andre, and Rufus.

๐ŸŽจ UI & Art Updates

๐ŸŽจ Introduced new artwork for wedding save/load screens.

๐ŸŽต Resolved soundtrack issues for streamers and press.

โค๏ธ Relationship Features

๐ŸŽ Added features to discover NPC favorite gifts at heart levels 2 and 4.

๐ŸŽฎ Gameplay Tweaks

๐Ÿ’ฅ Enabled bombs to damage bosses.

๐ŸŽ’ Adjusted bag of sand, clay, and silt to lower other values when used. Now stored in your shed by default.

๐Ÿ‘ฉโ€๐Ÿซ Tutorials & Help

๐Ÿ Added a home popup tutorial.

๐Ÿ„ Added a breeding popup tutorial for the barn.

๐Ÿ› ๏ธ Other Fixes & Enhancements

๐Ÿงฐ Fixed missing crafting menu items, including the worm composter.

โš•๏ธ Added a low-health vignette.

๐ŸŒฑ Fixed a bug where plants did not appear visibly watered, and a related bug with wind crystal usage in mines.

๐ŸŒŠ Fixed water effects turning off during screen fade while underwater.

โš™๏ธ Adjusted settings to prevent the 'esc' key from both opening settings and dropping picked-up items.

๐ŸŒฆ Corrected inconsistencies in plant watering related to rain.

๐ŸŽ Implemented a holding timer for gifting.

๐Ÿ•น Fixed a bug requiring the use of the analog stick for smart jumping on controller upon game start.

๐Ÿ“ˆ Scene Optimizations.

๐Ÿ’ก New Player Experience

โšก Added an "Energy Low" reminder for new players; set to trigger at 25% energy.

๐ŸŒ UI Enhancements

โŒ Integrated a feature to close all menus.

๐ŸŽฎ Added controller rumble functionality.

๐Ÿ“‘ Implemented dynamic detection for popup inputs.

๐Ÿพ Minor Gameplay Fixes

๐Ÿ› Fixed issues with jumping on beds and mushrooms.

๐ŸŽฃ Fixed the bait slot to only take one item at a time.

๐ŸŒฟ Labeled "Kelp," "Seaweed," "Sea Moss," "Nori," "Sea Grapes," and "Algae" as Compostable when hovering over them in inventory.

We hope you enjoy these improvements! Happy gaming! ๐ŸŽฎ๐Ÿ’–