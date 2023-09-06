🌟 Early Access Update 1.8 - Game Enhancements & Fixes 🌟

Share · View all patches · Build 12123158 · Last edited 6 September 2023 – 14:09:27 UTC by Wendy

🌱 Texture & Description Fixes

📝 Revised soil texture descriptions (Poor, Good, Perfect, Godly, etc.) for clarity.

🍲 Economy Changes

💰 Tripled the value of home-cooked items compared to store-bought versions.

🔥 Bug Fixes

🛠️ Fixed a critical bug where teleporting to the Lava Crab Boss Room spawned you in lava, causing instant death.

🚪 Resolved loading issues with Grape and Blackberry Gemstone Doors to display the correct activated image.

👹 Fixed a bug that prevented the ogre boss from respawning; you can now defeat it multiple times.

🌳 Quest & NPC Improvements

📜 Improved the trigger for the Blueberry Gemstone quest in the forest.

🚶‍♂️ Fixed pathing issues for NPCs Eugene, Byron, Andre, and Rufus.

🎨 UI & Art Updates

🎨 Introduced new artwork for wedding save/load screens.

🎵 Resolved soundtrack issues for streamers and press.

❤️ Relationship Features

🎁 Added features to discover NPC favorite gifts at heart levels 2 and 4.

🎮 Gameplay Tweaks

💥 Enabled bombs to damage bosses.

🎒 Adjusted bag of sand, clay, and silt to lower other values when used. Now stored in your shed by default.

👩‍🏫 Tutorials & Help

🏠 Added a home popup tutorial.

🐄 Added a breeding popup tutorial for the barn.

🛠️ Other Fixes & Enhancements

🧰 Fixed missing crafting menu items, including the worm composter.

⚕️ Added a low-health vignette.

🌱 Fixed a bug where plants did not appear visibly watered, and a related bug with wind crystal usage in mines.

🌊 Fixed water effects turning off during screen fade while underwater.

⚙️ Adjusted settings to prevent the 'esc' key from both opening settings and dropping picked-up items.

🌦 Corrected inconsistencies in plant watering related to rain.

🎁 Implemented a holding timer for gifting.

🕹 Fixed a bug requiring the use of the analog stick for smart jumping on controller upon game start.

📈 Scene Optimizations.

💡 New Player Experience

⚡ Added an "Energy Low" reminder for new players; set to trigger at 25% energy.

🌐 UI Enhancements

❌ Integrated a feature to close all menus.

🎮 Added controller rumble functionality.

📑 Implemented dynamic detection for popup inputs.

🐾 Minor Gameplay Fixes

🛏 Fixed issues with jumping on beds and mushrooms.

🎣 Fixed the bait slot to only take one item at a time.

🌿 Labeled "Kelp," "Seaweed," "Sea Moss," "Nori," "Sea Grapes," and "Algae" as Compostable when hovering over them in inventory.

We hope you enjoy these improvements! Happy gaming! 🎮💖