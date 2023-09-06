🌟 Early Access Update 1.8 - Game Enhancements & Fixes 🌟

🌱 Texture & Description Fixes
📝 Revised soil texture descriptions (Poor, Good, Perfect, Godly, etc.) for clarity.
🍲 Economy Changes
💰 Tripled the value of home-cooked items compared to store-bought versions.
🔥 Bug Fixes
🛠️ Fixed a critical bug where teleporting to the Lava Crab Boss Room spawned you in lava, causing instant death.
🚪 Resolved loading issues with Grape and Blackberry Gemstone Doors to display the correct activated image.
👹 Fixed a bug that prevented the ogre boss from respawning; you can now defeat it multiple times.
🌳 Quest & NPC Improvements
📜 Improved the trigger for the Blueberry Gemstone quest in the forest.
🚶♂️ Fixed pathing issues for NPCs Eugene, Byron, Andre, and Rufus.
🎨 UI & Art Updates
🎨 Introduced new artwork for wedding save/load screens.
🎵 Resolved soundtrack issues for streamers and press.
❤️ Relationship Features
🎁 Added features to discover NPC favorite gifts at heart levels 2 and 4.
🎮 Gameplay Tweaks
💥 Enabled bombs to damage bosses.
🎒 Adjusted bag of sand, clay, and silt to lower other values when used. Now stored in your shed by default.
👩🏫 Tutorials & Help
🏠 Added a home popup tutorial.
🐄 Added a breeding popup tutorial for the barn.
🛠️ Other Fixes & Enhancements
🧰 Fixed missing crafting menu items, including the worm composter.
⚕️ Added a low-health vignette.
🌱 Fixed a bug where plants did not appear visibly watered, and a related bug with wind crystal usage in mines.
🌊 Fixed water effects turning off during screen fade while underwater.
⚙️ Adjusted settings to prevent the 'esc' key from both opening settings and dropping picked-up items.
🌦 Corrected inconsistencies in plant watering related to rain.
🎁 Implemented a holding timer for gifting.
🕹 Fixed a bug requiring the use of the analog stick for smart jumping on controller upon game start.
📈 Scene Optimizations.
💡 New Player Experience
⚡ Added an "Energy Low" reminder for new players; set to trigger at 25% energy.
🌐 UI Enhancements
❌ Integrated a feature to close all menus.
🎮 Added controller rumble functionality.
📑 Implemented dynamic detection for popup inputs.
🐾 Minor Gameplay Fixes
🛏 Fixed issues with jumping on beds and mushrooms.
🎣 Fixed the bait slot to only take one item at a time.
🌿 Labeled "Kelp," "Seaweed," "Sea Moss," "Nori," "Sea Grapes," and "Algae" as Compostable when hovering over them in inventory.
🎮💖
