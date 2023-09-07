Welcome to the Mission Event Editor! - 0.8.4 Changelog and Patch Notes

Hello Gaters!

Thank you so much for your patience the last couple of weeks as we readied our latest patch. The team is now back in full force and we're coming to you today with a brand new, fairly major update to Exogate Initiative. Thank you to those of you who provided feedback on our beta test opt-in, as it helped refine a few bits a pieces. [b]For those of you who took part in the beta branch, we're recommending you switch back to the release version with this patch. We plan to keep the beta branch on par with release, but we feel it's safer for your saved games to opt back into the beta if/when we drop another beta test.

This patch brings forward a long-teased addition to the game, plus a bunch of fixes and new bits and pieces. There's also a bit of news for you as well, so let's dive in:

First off, we brought on a new developer to help build and improve on Exogate Initiative. Their past experience includes work on Dune Spice Wars and Northgard and we're very happy to welcome them.

Secondly, we realize that we originally announced this patch for "by the end of July," and then there was another delay in August, so unfortunately it took a lot more time to put together than we expected. We're going to work to be more open and communicate changes like this better with the community in the future.

As for the patch itself, we've made some big optimization changes, which in turn changed a bunch of things. You'll experience a LOT of improvements throughout the game experience, but there's always the possibility that we missed some new issues. Should you come across anything, please report them through the in-game tool.

We'll continue working on improvements to the UX, Gaters, and team & equipment management. We also thank each and every one of you for providing feedback and ask that you continue to do so on all platforms. Your feedback will continue to help guide us, showing us where the community is most focused.

As for the next major patch, we're aiming for early November, though there will likely be smaller updates/hotfixes along the way. For this next major patch we're looking to add the following:

Alien Gaters - Yep! You'll finally be able to recruit aliens to your squads.

Revisiting Planets - We're working on a new room that will handle what is without a doubt the most requested feature, returning to previously visited planets.

And of course continued balancing and UX improvements.

From all of us, thank you,

The Xeno Bits team



0.8.4- change log

New

Mission event editor that allows you to create new events, storylines and aliens

Mission event simulator to test your creations

Steam Workshop integration to share your creations and/or download those created by the community

You can find a guide to the Mission Editor here: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3013337316

37 new narrated events, including 24 for a new event type related to environmental hazards

Storylines support - mission events connected together that span across multiple destinations

A new warning will be displayed on the game HUD when an invasion is about to happen

New unlockable builders tech to dig the bedrock

New barrack room object: Canopy bed, a deluxe bed with a locker included

New barrack room object: Nap pod, aunit that provides fast sleep but with a mental health cost

5 new male-presenting gater facial hairs

6 new female-presenting gater hairstyles

New visual effect when Sqarbs body dissapear

Changes

Massive performance improvements related to AI and pathfinding

Team management improvements: it is now possible to manage teams directly from the star map. * More details are also displayed like the status of each gater

Equipment management improvements: exosuits are now assigned to gaters for a specific destination only when setting up the mission

Big improvements on Sqarbs AI

Not all Sqarb invader bodies will drop bio samples anymore

Made first contact objective retroactive

It’s now possible to skip mission reports from mining teams

Mission events will be interrupted if a team member falls unconscious

Medics will now heal other medics as priority

Medics will now heal the most critically-injured gaters as priority

Improved widescreen cursor management

Escape key can now cancel current object placement

Equipment requirement is now directly displayed on starmap

Fixes