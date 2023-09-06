 Skip to content

Frame - Portals on Steroids update for 6 September 2023

Update for the coming realease of "Negtive Scaling DLC"

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This update contains only changes for the upcoming DLC.
Here are the finishing touches that were made:

  • Frame rendering works correctly during closing animation, even if the frame was closed by adding/removing a mirror clamp.
  • Mirror-clamps can be added to and removed from frames that are connected with themself.
  • Level-transition from mirrored state is seamless.
  • Fixed uv-mapping issues in level 93. and 94.
  • The arrow and icon on the moving platform in level 92. clip correctly.
  • Avoidance of unintended solutions in levels 92. and 95.
  • Small playability improvements for levels 92. and 93.
  • Solved rendering issue in level 90.
  • Fix for wrong clipping of hint-machine-text when that text is mirrored.

