Update for the coming realease of "Negtive Scaling DLC"

This update contains only changes for the upcoming DLC.
Here are the finishing touches that were made:
- Frame rendering works correctly during closing animation, even if the frame was closed by adding/removing a mirror clamp.
- Mirror-clamps can be added to and removed from frames that are connected with themself.
- Level-transition from mirrored state is seamless.
- Fixed uv-mapping issues in level 93. and 94.
- The arrow and icon on the moving platform in level 92. clip correctly.
- Avoidance of unintended solutions in levels 92. and 95.
- Small playability improvements for levels 92. and 93.
- Solved rendering issue in level 90.
- Fix for wrong clipping of hint-machine-text when that text is mirrored.
