- added a new option to easily force standard settings (background rotation ON, background speed 100%, update frequency 60Hz, game speed 100%, shield OFF)
- added a separate online leaderboard for entries created with standard settings only (Steam only)
- added a new page to the classic summary screen that shows a score-breakdown of individual credits/continues
- added a very small invincibility window for the surviving player in co-op mode when the other player explodes
- changed the penalty for using a continue and completely reset the current player score (but still keeping track of individual credits/continues and the best score)
- changed and reduced the duration of the time-bonus screen by 1.5 seconds
- fixed an issue where the classic summary screen would always indicate that a new score-record was achieved
- fixed a possible crash when the player ship is oriented exactly at a 45 degree angle (which can happen in some stages)
- fixed a possible crash when changing certain graphics settings
- fixed some strings from non-English languages not having enough space
- improved input responsiveness when quickly tapping the fire button and when switching between normal fire and rapid fire
Eigengrau update for 6 September 2023
Version 1.2.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
