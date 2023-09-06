 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eigengrau update for 6 September 2023

Version 1.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12122966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added a new option to easily force standard settings (background rotation ON, background speed 100%, update frequency 60Hz, game speed 100%, shield OFF)
  • added a separate online leaderboard for entries created with standard settings only (Steam only)
  • added a new page to the classic summary screen that shows a score-breakdown of individual credits/continues
  • added a very small invincibility window for the surviving player in co-op mode when the other player explodes
  • changed the penalty for using a continue and completely reset the current player score (but still keeping track of individual credits/continues and the best score)
  • changed and reduced the duration of the time-bonus screen by 1.5 seconds
  • fixed an issue where the classic summary screen would always indicate that a new score-record was achieved
  • fixed a possible crash when the player ship is oriented exactly at a 45 degree angle (which can happen in some stages)
  • fixed a possible crash when changing certain graphics settings
  • fixed some strings from non-English languages not having enough space
  • improved input responsiveness when quickly tapping the fire button and when switching between normal fire and rapid fire

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1624321 Depot 1624321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1624322 Depot 1624322
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1624323 Depot 1624323
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1624324 Depot 1624324
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1624325 Depot 1624325
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link