2023/09/07 Update Patch v20230906.1842

◆ Critical Bug Fixes and Improvements
- Fixed an issue where players could not buy from merchant NPCs when participating in multi-games.
- Fixed an issue where the status would become abnormal when a male body was selected.
◆ Bug Fixes
- We have introduced a mitigation measure for an issue where a placed building may collapse at the same time as the screen freezes. We appreciate your cooperation in continuing to report this issue when it occurs.
- Fixed an issue where ""Fafnir"" would not progress due to being submerged in water.
- We have introduced a mitigation measure for the issue of players not returning when they are blown out of bounds by a boss attack during a battle in a boss rush dungeon.
Changed files in this update