Craftopia update for 7 September 2023

2023/09/07 Update Patch v20230906.1842

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆ Critical Bug Fixes and Improvements

  • Fixed an issue where players could not buy from merchant NPCs when participating in multi-games.
  • Fixed an issue where the status would become abnormal when a male body was selected.

◆ Bug Fixes

  • We have introduced a mitigation measure for an issue where a placed building may collapse at the same time as the screen freezes. We appreciate your cooperation in continuing to report this issue when it occurs.
  • Fixed an issue where ""Fafnir"" would not progress due to being submerged in water.
  • We have introduced a mitigation measure for the issue of players not returning when they are blown out of bounds by a boss attack during a battle in a boss rush dungeon.

