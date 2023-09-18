Patch Notes v1.1.6

v1.1.6
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when updating the total played time.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused crafted weapons’ weight to increase after loading a save.
Multiplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when opening a kick poll immediately after a new player joined the session.
- Fixed a crash that occurred on the lobby screen when confirming two consecutive exit popups.
- Fixed a server crash that occurred due to an AI targeting issue.
Changed files in this update