Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord update for 18 September 2023

Patch Notes v1.1.6

Patch Notes v1.1.6 · Build 12122855 · Last edited by Wendy

v1.1.6

Singleplayer

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when updating the total played time.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused crafted weapons’ weight to increase after loading a save.

Multiplayer

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when opening a kick poll immediately after a new player joined the session.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred on the lobby screen when confirming two consecutive exit popups.
  • Fixed a server crash that occurred due to an AI targeting issue.

