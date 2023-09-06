Resolved Screenshot Gallery Picture Exception
Notice: Some Players Added Images to their Screenshot Gallery that we causing errors. With this bug fix we've managed to remove the cause of this errors.
Resolved Walkthrough Bug that occured in 4K/HiFi Upgrade.
Notice: Bug occured when players tried to access Walkthrough DLC in Steam Overlay from 4K/HiFi Upgrade version of the game.
Added possibility to open Walkthrough screen in Main Menu.
Added some new Voiceover audio files for Eve and Naomi in Episode 10.
Helping the Hotties update for 6 September 2023
Bug Fixes
Resolved Screenshot Gallery Picture Exception
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update