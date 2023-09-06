Resolved Screenshot Gallery Picture Exception

Notice: Some Players Added Images to their Screenshot Gallery that we causing errors. With this bug fix we've managed to remove the cause of this errors.

Resolved Walkthrough Bug that occured in 4K/HiFi Upgrade.

Notice: Bug occured when players tried to access Walkthrough DLC in Steam Overlay from 4K/HiFi Upgrade version of the game.

Added possibility to open Walkthrough screen in Main Menu.

Added some new Voiceover audio files for Eve and Naomi in Episode 10.