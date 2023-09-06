 Skip to content

Helping the Hotties update for 6 September 2023

Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12122748 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Resolved Screenshot Gallery Picture Exception
Notice: Some Players Added Images to their Screenshot Gallery that we causing errors. With this bug fix we've managed to remove the cause of this errors.
Resolved Walkthrough Bug that occured in 4K/HiFi Upgrade.
Notice: Bug occured when players tried to access Walkthrough DLC in Steam Overlay from 4K/HiFi Upgrade version of the game.
Added possibility to open Walkthrough screen in Main Menu.
Added some new Voiceover audio files for Eve and Naomi in Episode 10.

Changed files in this update

Red Falls Season 1 Content Depot 1590731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2233070 Depot 2233070
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2483780
  • Loading history…
