Will You Snail? Infinite is (A)LIVE

Squid has given you his reign, it’s up to you now!

Unleash your imagination and dive into a world of endless possibilities. Build and play custom-made levels, share your creativity, watch others suffer, and take on challenges yourself.

I played your levels!

Why should you care?

• Create your own campaigns or play others’ campaigns through the Steam workshop

• Challenge your friends to beat the toughest levels!

• Make the craziest, most fun, innovative & painful levels you can imagine!

• Infinite creativity, infinite nonsense, infinite pain, infinite content!

Join the family!

Join the Discord community, share your creations & challenge each other!

THANK YOU!

Once again, we want to thank our amazing Will You Snail? community for their love and support since release. We are beyond grateful and hope that with this massive update, you too can be a part of Will You Snail?’s legacy.

Sincerely,

Jonas & the Snail team <3