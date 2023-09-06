- Added action toolbar. The action toolbar has the option for bookmarks, time (international clock) and RSS feed options.
- Added some caching for website favicons
MetaDock update for 6 September 2023
MetaDock 0.5.7.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2520821
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update