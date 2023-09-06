 Skip to content

cyubeVR update for 6 September 2023

Watch this video of amazing reactions from streamers playing cyubeVR!

cyubeVR update for 6 September 2023

Hey everyone!

Today is a great day! Update 56 for cyubeVR will be released in exactly 1 hour from now, but there's not just a new update coming out today, there are two cool things released today! First, there's a really cool new video that was just released on the official Stonebrick Studios YouTube channel.

It ever warms the heart to see streamers find solace and joy in the wondrous worlds of cyubeVR. So let us take a moment to marvel at some of their amazing sincere and awe-stirring first reactions to playing the game! Watch the new video here:

Thank you very much everyone for enjoying the game so much!

And now see you in the next announcement post 1 hour from now that will be all about the awesome new Update 56 :)

Cheers!

