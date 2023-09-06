20230906-HotFix

Share · View all patches · Build 12122431 · Last edited 6 September 2023 – 12:52:13 UTC by Wendy

Ver 0.9.0.2.2309067

<Game content fixes>

-Recipe

Glass Block recipe bug fix

-Build

Torch light source fix

Buy items will deduct money to a negative number fix

-Environment

Raining and thundering effect turned down

-Dungeon

Fixed dungeon reset resetting before the reset time has expired

-Connect

Fixed FPS being too low in multiplayer games

Fixed map synchronization failure

Fixed player synchronization failure

-Fashion

Some texture have been fixed

-Sound effects

Some sound effects have been fixed

<Game Revision>

-Skill interface

Fixed method of allocating skill points

-Item

Right button click the item ICON to pick up an item individually,

and consecutive click to stack items.