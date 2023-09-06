 Skip to content

HAINYA WORLD update for 6 September 2023

20230906-HotFix

Build 12122431 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver 0.9.0.2.2309067
<Game content fixes>
-Recipe
Glass Block recipe bug fix

-Build
Torch light source fix
Buy items will deduct money to a negative number fix

-Environment
Raining and thundering effect turned down

-Dungeon
Fixed dungeon reset resetting before the reset time has expired

-Connect
Fixed FPS being too low in multiplayer games
Fixed map synchronization failure
Fixed player synchronization failure

-Fashion
Some texture have been fixed

-Sound effects
Some sound effects have been fixed

<Game Revision>
-Skill interface
Fixed method of allocating skill points

-Item
Right button click the item ICON to pick up an item individually,
and consecutive click to stack items.

Changed files in this update

