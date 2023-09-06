META Fixes 0.11.0.5

Bugfixes 0.11.0.7

Fixed Multiplayer Endscreen not showing Player Name and Title

Fixed possible multiple deck draws per round in Multiplayer

Fixed staying deck progress icons in Multiplayer coop

Fixed Building Preview automatically disabled on Multiplayer end turn and deck selection

Fixed broken decks display in player entry in Multiplayer coop when players leave

Improved inworld tooltip fading

Infrastructure Deck adjustments Set up NEW building value Amethyst (card border) for Infrastructure Buildings Increased penalty when demolishing Infrastructure (Amethyst) Buildings Deck is now unlockable at Keep level 6 (former 5)

Freeplay Map adjustments On Easy Terras you have an option of 3 decks to draw from (instead of 4) on Keep level 5 On Medium Terras you have an option of 3 decks to draw from (instead of 4) on Keep level 5



We received several complaints over players being able to create a setup in which they receive an immense amount of draws, then spam the map with Longhouses to for demolish cards and place high valuable buildings over an over, thus dominating the leaderboards.

Our temporary fix: All Infrastructure buildings receive a new building quality, which has a much higher demolish penalty. We also need to reset some Leaderboard data to guarantee a fair competition.

We are working on a new way of receiving the demolish card and other special cards long term. Additionally we have some further plans for the Infrastructure Deck (which we will not spoiler yet). But until then, we hope the temporary fix reduces the frustration for our Leaderboard-Hunters.

Some fixes and improvements based on your reports and feedbacks. Thank you for supporting us!

Join our community: