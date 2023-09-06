September 6th update - New city site number options

The main branch has been updated!
Headline changes:
- New map option City Site Number
- AI performance improvements
- Enhanced modding features
Design
- New map option City Site Number that limits the number of city sites available based on the number of nations. Options are Unrestricted (default), Restricted (3 city sites per family per nation), Family Seats (1 city site per family per nation) and Capitals (1 city site per nation). Tribal settlements will still appear in places that would have been city sites but these cannot be settled by nations.
- Map generator tries to place at least as many free city sites as starting locations on a given land area surrounded by water and mountains.
- Tribe units now occupy empty settlements, when given the chance
- Game of the Week games now much less likely to have non-default city spacing
- Egypt now has -20% costs for same adjacent buildings (down from -25%)
Programming
-
AI performance improvements
-
AI finishes already started Wonders with more urgency
-
Improvements to AI value estimate of effects Added support for showing dynasty portraits, names and backgrounds on the Choose Leader and Setup screens
-
New features for modders:
- Cognomen can now add a memoryCharacter
- Added SetHeight to bonuses
- Added EffectUnitUnlock to EffectUnit
- Description field added to many xmls
- Enabled adding custom variables to UnitTypes
- Removed hardcoded terrain references
- Amended coast renderer and unified mountain and volcano renderers to be more mod friendly
UI
- Can now assign hotkey combos that are only used for inaccessible debug hotkeys
- Added map option help text for default selections
- City site widget no longer blocks clicks when it has no help text (when the tutorial is disabled)
Bugs Fixed
- Fixed several causes of replay data getting discarded
- Fixed Modio mod tags not adding/deleting on mod updates. Added image size validation to ensure between 256 and 2048 pixels width and height.
- Units can no longer spawn on the same tile as other, non-allied units
- Fixed bugs with Toggle Names on the mini Tech Tree
- Fixed pick later found panel nation help sometimes incorrectly showing preset leaders
- Fixed free city site location sometimes not getting revealed
- Fixed AI cache initialization
- Fixed null reference errors in sprite repo when using portrait mods
- Can no longer divorce Olympias in Learn to Play 3
- Fixed mission effects playing after entering and exiting city screen
- Fixed load/save error with pings that have been placed but not yet been validated
- Fixed initial settler tooltip data being treated as cached and not being populated
- Fixed editor not assigning tribe tile owner when placing a settlement improvement
- Fixed unit status not updating after tile ownership change
- Tribe ruins no longer show countdown timer when tribe is extinct
- Fixed city site text being updated without visibility
- Fixed issues joining MP games and replay data getting discarded with map script mods installed
- Adjusted improvement construction turns widget projection distance and scale to prevent occlusion from terrain
- Fixed city widgets getting hidden behind camels
- Fixed knockback animation incorrectly playing on secondary attack targets
- Fixed autonomous cities not getting queued production refunded when it is canceled
- Fixed Rider family getting negative opinion from having a tribal spouse - now correctly only applies to a foreign nation spouse
- Fixed bug with modded spritesheets
- Text and event fixes
Changed files in this update