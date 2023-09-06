Version 0.89 - Build 117 ; SubBuild 2023.9.6

Here's another regular update. The most noticeable addition is the possibility to play TEM2 within TE4 if you have bought both games.
There are also several tuning & fixes done from user reports.
I hope you'll enjoy it. :-)
And here's the complete changelog.
New Features :
- World Tour : if you have bought TEM2, you can now play it inside TE4 and become a tennis coach
- Localization : Czech translation by MichalR70 and Korean translation by Land of the sky, thanks to them ! ːsteamhappyː
- Commentary : about 200 new commentary lines about specific cases on the serve
Changes :
- Strike : the volley drop shop is now a bit less efficient (ie: the opponent has a bit more time to reach it)
- Strike : the drop shot is now a bit more efficient
- Strike : the slice requires a tiny less preparation time to be hit efficiently
- Service : the strong and normal services on the 2nd serve have now significantly less precision (to simulate the stress)
Bug Fixes :
- Acceleration style : the Heavy Hitter handicap wasn't applied
- Service : the services that should have been fast could actually end up being quite slow
- World Tour : fixed a few issues when setting up a doubles tournament, especially with more than 1 human players
Notes :
- I didn't test too much how was working TEM2 inside TE4, so if you notice any issues, please let me know :fear:
ManuTOO
=== Mana Games ===
