Version 0.89 - Build 117 ; SubBuild 2023.9.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12122336 · Last edited 6 September 2023 – 12:19:03 UTC by Wendy

Here's another regular update. The most noticeable addition is the possibility to play TEM2 within TE4 if you have bought both games.

There are also several tuning & fixes done from user reports.

I hope you'll enjoy it. :-)

And here's the complete changelog.

New Features :

World Tour : if you have bought TEM2, you can now play it inside TE4 and become a tennis coach

Localization : Czech translation by MichalR70 and Korean translation by Land of the sky, thanks to them ! ːsteamhappyː

Commentary : about 200 new commentary lines about specific cases on the serve

Changes :

Strike : the volley drop shop is now a bit less efficient (ie: the opponent has a bit more time to reach it)

Strike : the drop shot is now a bit more efficient

Strike : the slice requires a tiny less preparation time to be hit efficiently

Service : the strong and normal services on the 2nd serve have now significantly less precision (to simulate the stress)

Bug Fixes :

Acceleration style : the Heavy Hitter handicap wasn't applied

Service : the services that should have been fast could actually end up being quite slow

World Tour : fixed a few issues when setting up a doubles tournament, especially with more than 1 human players

Notes :

I didn't test too much how was working TEM2 inside TE4, so if you notice any issues, please let me know :fear:

ManuTOO

=== Mana Games ===