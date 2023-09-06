Update #41- The Change of Balance

Date:06-09-2023
Version: 1.7.10001
Dear Revhead,
Update #41 brings some long awaited changes. The AI became more fierce and cunning, they won't push you out off tracks,but will give you the run for your money.
We rebalanced our racing events according to the changes made to our AI. The events vary in difficulty, they all should be more enjoyable now.
Now you will truly feel the dopamin rush trough your veins after beating the races on the various tracks.
Not only did we update the AI and ecents, we also continued our quest of bettering the performance and fixing bugs for a smoother gameplay.
Changes:
Game:
- upgraded AI for much faster pace, better overtaking and general behaviour
- re-balanced the races for better progress at the start while having more challenge in some limited races
- fixed the memory usage (caused crash after longer game sessions)
- much better shadow resolution
- fixed engine's HP/Torque info in shops and newspaper
- volumetric clouds were disabled in "fastest" and "fast" quality to get significantly higher fps on low end systems
- fixed a dealer mission bug where chassis damage affected generic parts condition task
- fixed tow mission penalty decision when declining the mission
- fixed missing gearshift (to 1st gear) at race start in some cases
- fixed some NPC cars to avoid flipovers in several situations
- fixed a bug causeing missing cloud render after each 2nd race restart
- fixed the spectator cam after race restart
- added missing supporter animations on Gutta Raceway
- fixed a bug causeing the Backyard jump on the map loaded the AirStrip race instead
- fixed the Panania sport airfilter ad title
- fixed the Walea fuel, water temp, clock and boost gauges to show the proper value in cockpit mode
- fixed some floating vegetation (Redland)
- better looking skidmarks
- refined the Imalona road and trackside bumps
- added trackside bumps for Yanagin tracks to penalize corner cuts
- added profile save on forced quit to disable cheating and avoid profile integrity issues
- updated localizations
- small fixes
Sound:
- tow sfx and environmental sfx now conforms to cockpit camera mode
- refined some car sfx volume level for better overall sound experience
UI:
- hints for mechanic button (garage) and group selector button (racelobby) now shows controller/keyboard buttons dynamically
- fixed a bug causeing the collect racepoints task were shown unfinished after a successful mission on the summary page
- updated hints in shop
- refined focus behaviour in shop and garage notepad for easier navigation
- updated highlight in shop and newspaper (car ads) for better visibility
- added and connected Euroa brand badges in notepad
- fixed mission button issue (double click was needed in some cases)
- better focus visibility on mission race event cards (in race lobby)
- better focus handling in race lobby for vertical navigation
- added more sophysticated race category selector in race lobby
Changed files in this update