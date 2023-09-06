Update #41- The Change of Balance

Version: 1.7.10001

Dear Revhead,

Update #41 brings some long awaited changes. The AI became more fierce and cunning, they won't push you out off tracks,but will give you the run for your money.

We rebalanced our racing events according to the changes made to our AI. The events vary in difficulty, they all should be more enjoyable now.

Now you will truly feel the dopamin rush trough your veins after beating the races on the various tracks.

Not only did we update the AI and ecents, we also continued our quest of bettering the performance and fixing bugs for a smoother gameplay.

Changes:

Game:

upgraded AI for much faster pace, better overtaking and general behaviour

re-balanced the races for better progress at the start while having more challenge in some limited races

fixed the memory usage (caused crash after longer game sessions)

much better shadow resolution

fixed engine's HP/Torque info in shops and newspaper

volumetric clouds were disabled in "fastest" and "fast" quality to get significantly higher fps on low end systems

fixed a dealer mission bug where chassis damage affected generic parts condition task

fixed tow mission penalty decision when declining the mission

fixed missing gearshift (to 1st gear) at race start in some cases

fixed some NPC cars to avoid flipovers in several situations

fixed a bug causeing missing cloud render after each 2nd race restart

fixed the spectator cam after race restart

added missing supporter animations on Gutta Raceway

fixed a bug causeing the Backyard jump on the map loaded the AirStrip race instead

fixed the Panania sport airfilter ad title

fixed the Walea fuel, water temp, clock and boost gauges to show the proper value in cockpit mode

fixed some floating vegetation (Redland)

better looking skidmarks

refined the Imalona road and trackside bumps

added trackside bumps for Yanagin tracks to penalize corner cuts

added profile save on forced quit to disable cheating and avoid profile integrity issues

updated localizations

small fixes

Sound:

tow sfx and environmental sfx now conforms to cockpit camera mode

refined some car sfx volume level for better overall sound experience

UI: