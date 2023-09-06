Patch note 2023/09/06

Good evening to all 20 million YoutuBird fans nationwide!

It's time for another week of adjustments.

Please note that this time we are mainly making adjustments after 50F and UI changes.

Let's take a look at the contents

Elec0t to your eyeballs

.

It seems that I, as the UI designer, have gone a little overboard!

I have changed the colors around the UI, which were too stimulating, to calm colors as much as possible.

Hopefully this will reduce the amount of damage to your eyeballs...

Game balance adjustment

.

This is where the real fight begins!

Dear all, Are you playing Chicken Never Die?

This mode has been a bit of a challenge to balance.

So we have decided to enhance the sakanas to the extent that it does not interfere too much with the other two modes.

The sharks after the 50th floor are stronger than before.

(There is still no change in behavior, etc.)

If you don't proceed more carefully than before, the danger is dangerous...?

Too Big to Match

.

the contact point of some of the larger fish was inside the contact point of the collider

This bug has been fixed.

Please be careful of larger fish than before.

Also, the hit detection of marlin targets has been removed by this fix.

Weapon adjustments

.

Faster and more accurate

.

The timing of the "一文字" from attack has been changed from

The timing of the attack has been changed from the end of the animation to the end of the animation, so that the hit detection continues throughout the animation,

This should make it easier to use than before.

Mission adjustments

.

We have increased the speed at which comment missions increase.

If you earn a lot of comments by doing this

You should be able to complete a mission in 1/2 the time it took before!

It's more fun if you go for it!

With the adjustments we have made after 50F this time

We have removed the function to double the mission quota after 50F.

This will speed up the progress after 50F, but please note that the further you progress, the stronger the enemies will be.

Other minor bug fixes

Added the ability to return to the title by pressing the BACK button during mode select.