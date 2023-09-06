 Skip to content

Exogate Initiative update for 6 September 2023

Next Update Launching Tomorrow (CEST)

Share · View all patches · Build 12122190

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Gaters,

Quick bit of news here, but tomorrow morning (French time) we'll be launching our next update. This is the one that some of you may have opted-in on to beta test, but many still have not experienced it. We appreciate your patience as we put the finishing touches on it.

We don't have an exact time yet, but look for it in the morning if you're based in Europe like us, or before you wake up if you're in North America. (Unless you're a night Gater like members of our team, in which case please get a good night sleep, you've earned it.)

We'll see you all tomorrow!

Changed depots in devbuild branch

View more data in app history for build 12122190
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1681061 Depot 1681061
