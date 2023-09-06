Next Update Launching Tomorrow (CEST)

Hey Gaters,

Quick bit of news here, but tomorrow morning (French time) we'll be launching our next update. This is the one that some of you may have opted-in on to beta test, but many still have not experienced it. We appreciate your patience as we put the finishing touches on it.

We don't have an exact time yet, but look for it in the morning if you're based in Europe like us, or before you wake up if you're in North America. (Unless you're a night Gater like members of our team, in which case please get a good night sleep, you've earned it.)

We'll see you all tomorrow!