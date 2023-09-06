 Skip to content

Hero's Story update for 6 September 2023

6th of September Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12122166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Heroes!

Today a small update for Hero's Story was uploaded to Steam. It includes fixes to class system as long as few other things.

General
  • Slightly changed Death Screen
Additions
  • Added notifications also for status effects
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a critical bug with the entrance collider to the Catacombs in the Magic Forest
  • Fixed a critical bug when the character class was reset to the Warrior after death
  • Fixed a bug where the character class could change after selecting a class while having a saved game

Thank you for your attention and enjoy the game! Sincerely Yours, Silentplaygames.

