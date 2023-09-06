6th of September Hotfix

Greetings, Heroes!
Today a small update for Hero's Story was uploaded to Steam. It includes fixes to class system as long as few other things.
General
- Slightly changed Death Screen
Additions
- Added notifications also for status effects
Bugfixes
- Fixed a critical bug with the entrance collider to the Catacombs in the Magic Forest
- Fixed a critical bug when the character class was reset to the Warrior after death
- Fixed a bug where the character class could change after selecting a class while having a saved game
Thank you for your attention and enjoy the game! Sincerely Yours, Silentplaygames.
