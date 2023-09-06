6th of September Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12122166 · Last edited 6 September 2023 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Heroes!

Today a small update for Hero's Story was uploaded to Steam. It includes fixes to class system as long as few other things.

General

Slightly changed Death Screen

Additions

Added notifications also for status effects

Bugfixes

Fixed a critical bug with the entrance collider to the Catacombs in the Magic Forest

Fixed a critical bug when the character class was reset to the Warrior after death

Fixed a bug where the character class could change after selecting a class while having a saved game

Thank you for your attention and enjoy the game! Sincerely Yours, Silentplaygames.