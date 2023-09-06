 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boneraiser Minions update for 6 September 2023

Patch v35.14

Share · View all patches · Build 12121868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc changes

  • Fortnightly Challenge: There's now a Bone value multiplication based on the map's difficulty which reduces over time so you get a few more boneraises early on (higher difficulty maps are a bit insane early game).
  • Settings: When exiting a menu it will now save the current selection and page and return you there when you next open the menu (makes testing the Visibility options during play easier).

//bug fixes

  • Action Cam: When using a low zoom there could be some visual weirdness in the bottom/right sides as performance related systems weren't accounting for the higher resolution (eg Bones becoming invisible, enemies not showing an outline, etc).
  • Abysm Challenges: The seeding of some events wasn't consistent between runs (Loot Box relic contents, Coffin contraption contents, natural Treasure Chest type).
  • Abysm Challenges: Changing the Christmas Fun setting to Always or Never could affect some seeding (Challenges now always use the Seasonal option).
  • Abysm Challenges: The win screen text shows "yought" instead of "thought" when the Ye Olde Talk setting was Off.
  • Darkness border: Parts of enemies weren't fully showing over it.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1944571 Depot 1944571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link