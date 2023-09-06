Patch v35.14

//misc changes
- Fortnightly Challenge: There's now a Bone value multiplication based on the map's difficulty which reduces over time so you get a few more boneraises early on (higher difficulty maps are a bit insane early game).
- Settings: When exiting a menu it will now save the current selection and page and return you there when you next open the menu (makes testing the Visibility options during play easier).
//bug fixes
- Action Cam: When using a low zoom there could be some visual weirdness in the bottom/right sides as performance related systems weren't accounting for the higher resolution (eg Bones becoming invisible, enemies not showing an outline, etc).
- Abysm Challenges: The seeding of some events wasn't consistent between runs (Loot Box relic contents, Coffin contraption contents, natural Treasure Chest type).
- Abysm Challenges: Changing the Christmas Fun setting to Always or Never could affect some seeding (Challenges now always use the Seasonal option).
- Abysm Challenges: The win screen text shows "yought" instead of "thought" when the Ye Olde Talk setting was Off.
- Darkness border: Parts of enemies weren't fully showing over it.
