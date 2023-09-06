 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 6 September 2023

Trail of Regret, infusion UI changes, Gardener cleanup, other things

Share · View all patches · Build 12121715 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New seal: Trail of Regret.

  • Shockwave now looks and sounds way better.

  • Made a bunch of changes to infusion mode UI, now shows traits of items on ground.

  • Added Gardener ability descriptions.

  • Added Gardener icon.

  • Various visual improvements to Gardener & Whiskers.

  • Gardener can now talk.

  • Reduced Librarian's blue & orange affinity from 30%/25% to 25%/20%.

  • Made Rain Bow 10% faster and increased color arrow damage from 2 -> 3.

  • Renamed Elemental Charges to Elemental Boons. (Boon of Fire, Boon of Ice, Boon of Air and Boon of Earth.)

  • Boons now have colorful tooltips :).

  • Boon of Earth now grants +1 block and 0.5 weight. (Base weight is 1, Miner is 1.25.)

  • The Final Fountain shop can now sell fruit.

  • Whiskers can no longer overheal.

  • Whiskers can no longer... underheal?

  • Fixed Whiskers getting launched into space when revived.

  • Fixed Gardener's multiplayer icon being Librarian. (Reported by zaprice.)

  • Fixed gate into Fleet calling it Skyworld. (Reported by zaprice and also others.)

  • Fixed Really Big Weed suck vfx not being removed when interrupted.

Changed files in this update

