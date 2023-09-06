Trail of Regret, infusion UI changes, Gardener cleanup, other things

New seal: Trail of Regret.

Shockwave now looks and sounds way better.

Made a bunch of changes to infusion mode UI, now shows traits of items on ground.

Added Gardener ability descriptions.

Added Gardener icon.

Various visual improvements to Gardener & Whiskers.

Gardener can now talk.

Reduced Librarian's blue & orange affinity from 30%/25% to 25%/20%.

Made Rain Bow 10% faster and increased color arrow damage from 2 -> 3.

Renamed Elemental Charges to Elemental Boons. (Boon of Fire, Boon of Ice, Boon of Air and Boon of Earth.)

Boons now have colorful tooltips :).

Boon of Earth now grants +1 block and 0.5 weight. (Base weight is 1, Miner is 1.25.)

The Final Fountain shop can now sell fruit.

Whiskers can no longer overheal.

Whiskers can no longer... underheal?

Fixed Whiskers getting launched into space when revived.

Fixed Gardener's multiplayer icon being Librarian. (Reported by zaprice.)

Fixed gate into Fleet calling it Skyworld. (Reported by zaprice and also others.)