Build 12121646 · Last edited 6 September 2023 – 11:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hey all! Finally added exiting menus and computer view on ESC button.

Immediate plans:

Making the last seen manual show up on TAB and be toggleable in computer view.

Current and last puzzle info will need to be viewed by clicking on the infomat.

NOTE: The cleaner bot is somewhat broken right now, so I'll be remaking it sometime soon.