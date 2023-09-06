 Skip to content

Under the bed update for 6 September 2023

Patch notes 06/09/2023

Patch notes 06/09/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A must-read ! :
I forgot to mention a control when you're in level sleep.
To sleep, you have to hold down the left mouse button!

Fix notes v1.3a:

  • Sleep instruction added

