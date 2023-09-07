Release - 9/7 Hotfix

Greetings, Divers! 🐡

We’ve compiled the feedback received in our community pages

and a hotfix was conducted for bug fixes and improvement implementations.

If you're experiencing an abnormal amount of crashes,

please follow the guide in the link below to verify the integrity of game files on Steam.

[Steps on How To Verify Integrity of Game Files]

https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

◈ Updated Version:

Windows: v1.0.0.1055

Mac OS: v1.0.0.197.mac

◈ Update Details

[Improvements]

1) Sea People Village

* Improved Duwa’s Workshop so that after purchasing an item, the selected focus in the menu UI remains on the purchased product.

2) Other Improvements

* Addressed the issue where loading times gradually increased when moving between regions during extended gameplay.

[Bug Fixes]

1) Boss Fights

* [Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where the [spoiler]Helicoprion[/spoiler] could invade the Suwam’s space of movement.

[Chatper 4] Fixed an issue where the [spoiler]submarine[/spoiler] would remain on the map even after the battle with [spoiler]John Watson[/spoiler] had ended.

[Chapter 3] Fixed an issue where the [spoiler]Goblin Shark[/spoiler] did not attack Dave when it was near walls and/or passages.

2) Underwater Exploration

* Fixed an issue where large fish caught with the Steel Net Sensor Trap could not be brought in with Salvage Drones.*

Fixed an issue where controls were sometimes unresponsive, even before the QTE interactions, when dodging the attack of a Longnose Sawshark.

[After Chapter 4] Fixed an issue where some graphic remnants of escape QTE interactions remained visible during and after battles with the [spoiler]Pelican Eel.[/spoiler]

Fixed an issue where all the filter options of the Fish Tracker were displayed as ‘Obtained’.

[After Chapter 3] Fixed an issue where Dave could not move when tranquilizing the [spoiler]Humboldt Squid[/spoiler] under certain conditions.

Adjusted the shark placement so that two or more sharks would not appear in the same area during the Storm Shark Party.**

3) Missions

* Fixed an issue where [spoiler]Gadon[/spoiler] could not attack Dave in certain locations of the [spoiler]Abandoned Cave[/spoiler].*

Fixed an issue where the game could not be saved under certain conditions when Dave died during the [spoiler]Abandoned Cave[/spoiler] mission.**

4) Weapons

* Fixed an issue where button interactions did not work correctly when using a controller, even when the ‘Automated button tapping’ feature was enabled.*

Fixed an issue where the bullet graphics of the Sticky Mine Launcher appeared abnormally or seemed to disappear in specific situations.**

* Fixed an issue in which after crafting certain weapons that would require boss materials, the materials used would regenerate.

5) Sea People Village

* Fixed an issue where the list of items below the sold item was not displayed under certain conditions in Duwa’s Workshop.*

Fixed an issue where items could be sold as ‘-1 Bei’ under certain conditions in Duwa’s Workshop.**

* Fixed an issue where the mini-map UI would disappear when selecting the mini-map with the Fish Tracker opened.

6) Sushi Restaurant

* Fixed an issue where the ‘Close’ button in the employee recruitment tutorial was unresponsive when clicked with a mouse.

7) Other Fixes

* Fixed an issue where selecting a language not directly shown in the language selection window and pressing the confirm button would result in unresponsiveness.*

Improved the translation quality and corrected typos in various texts reported by the community.**

Additional Information

Please note that if you're still experiencing issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our help center.

Windows:

%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER

Mac:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Your reports are essential to improving the game and we’re happy that you guys are with us along the way. Please remember that if you have anything to share, feel free to let us know.

We want to thank all the divers who have provided us with bug reports, even if you’re not named below! Your feedback is always appreciated.

_Mau9 / peperozz / ReDvGaMe / astolfan / TuЯReT / C.W.A_Coop3r / Grus paradisea / Melt / Mike_the_Red / storia0512 / YJ / Wendy_