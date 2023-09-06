PATCH 1.8.2 - NEW COSTUMES AND CLOSET

Hello Survivor!

Someone asked for new costumes? Here's what I have to you!

We had a little change in some Costumes rewards since I had to rework the Closet System completely in order to add new costumes also in the future...

So here's how it works now:

Everybody who finishes the game and got the Crimson Butterfly ending will receive both new Costumes.

School and Maid Uniform. The previously costume "Relaxed Style" was changed to Butterfly base ending.

PATCH NOTES:

Reworked the Closet System completely.

I also added a new ui sound to Riddles once you press any digit, numbers or choices.

Here's the new costumes:

SCHOOL UNIFORM



MAID UNIFORM



Thanks for the feedback!

See you soon....