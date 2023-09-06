 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TRAUMA Broken Paradise update for 6 September 2023

PATCH 1.8.2 - NEW COSTUMES AND CLOSET

Share · View all patches · Build 12121360 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivor!

Someone asked for new costumes? Here's what I have to you!

We had a little change in some Costumes rewards since I had to rework the Closet System completely in order to add new costumes also in the future...

So here's how it works now:
Everybody who finishes the game and got the Crimson Butterfly ending will receive both new Costumes.
School and Maid Uniform. The previously costume "Relaxed Style" was changed to Butterfly base ending.

PATCH NOTES:

  • Reworked the Closet System completely.
  • I also added a new ui sound to Riddles once you press any digit, numbers or choices.

Here's the new costumes:

SCHOOL UNIFORM

MAID UNIFORM

Thanks for the feedback!
See you soon....

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2303951 Depot 2303951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2303952 Depot 2303952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link