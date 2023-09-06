V0.6.2
Various Bug-fixing and unit tweaks (Ammo, Armour deflection, hit chances & support)
Thank you friends!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
V0.6.2
Various Bug-fixing and unit tweaks (Ammo, Armour deflection, hit chances & support)
Thank you friends!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update