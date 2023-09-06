 Skip to content

Frontline: World War II update for 6 September 2023

v0.6.2

Build 12121280 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.6.2
Various Bug-fixing and unit tweaks (Ammo, Armour deflection, hit chances & support)

Thank you friends!

