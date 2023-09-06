Two new levels "Oasis Blue" and "Picante Road"

- 2 new levels: "Oasis Blue" and "Picante Road" inspired by Egypt and Mexico, respectively.
- New features of the character editor with the new version of "ReadyPlayerMe".
- We had to remove the F40-inspired car temporarily.
- Several improvements in some circuits.
