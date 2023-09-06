 Skip to content

Frontline: Panzer Blitzkrieg! update for 6 September 2023

v1.2.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.2.7

Increased:
Ammunition storage 200-300%
Fuel capacity +
Deflection rates tweaked
Bug-fixing & Polishing

Thank you, friends!

