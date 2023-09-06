 Skip to content

Tanxl update for 6 September 2023

0.2B35 Update

0.2B35 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12120972

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Content Update :

  1. Dynamic Scaling World functional testing is enabled.
  2. Reworked the texture of a grass

Game Engine Update :

  1. The STEAM service module adds inventory items.
  2. Random module fixes the problem that random world generates wrong data.
  3. The engine management module fixes the bug that the infinite world generation interface needs to be wider than the bias.
  4. The map module fixes the problem that the positioning map interface cannot locate the last item.
  5. The engine management module removes the map data files output in map generation.
  6. The engine management module simplifies the parameters of the map data setting interface.
  7. Halve the number of times the random module refreshes the font library.
  8. The map module has added a multi-map square trigger event class.
  9. Draw the variable of module namespace storage number to store multi-block trigger events instead.
  10. The map module adds variables to record the number of the current extended world center.
  11. The enclosure partially locates the exception thrown by the interface to convert it to a string.
  12. The map module adds the function test of dynamic expansion of map data.
  13. The map module adds a one-to-many interface for building data connections.
  14. The map module fixes the problem that the build connection function and the unconnected data connection overflow.
  15. The drawing module fixes an issue that may cause division by zero in the reloading map interface.
  16. The map module adds an overloaded version of generating a map block.
  17. The drawing module removes the related function of adjusting the waiting frame.
  18. Remake the No. 2 grass texture picture.
  19. Map Vertex Shader removes alternate square color feature.
  20. Set the map offset coordinates to 40 by 40.
  21. The map module adds a private variable that records the length of the data.
  22. Map module fixes the problem that the string positioning data function may cause overflow.

Changed files in this update

