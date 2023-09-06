 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Classified: France '44 update for 6 September 2023

Classified: France '44 Developer Livestream

Share · View all patches · Build 12120880 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention!

Join us on Thursday, 7th September over on the Team17 Twitch channel for our very first Developer Livestream with Senior Community Manager Krispy!

We'll be taking you through the opening stages of the game, and looking at what sets CF:44 apart from other games in the genre.

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/team17

Classified: France '44 Discord: https://discord.gg/mckM8wQFWa

Classified: France '44 Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlayClassified

Classified: France '44 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PlayClassified

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 12120880
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2085371 Depot 2085371
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2496430
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2500840
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2500870
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link