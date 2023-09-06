[Notice] 230907 Update Note Preview

Share · View all patches · Build 12120784 · Last edited 6 September 2023 – 09:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello! This is an announcement from SoulWorker.

Here is the Update and Event News for September 7, 2023.

---------------------------------------------◆ UPDATE ◆---------------------------------------------

◆ UPDATE RECAP

New Raid [Vile Predator]

Raid Balance Patch for [Tragic Fairy]

▶ NEW RAID UPDATE – VILE PREDATOR

[Vile Predator] Raid will be updated.



Vile Predator related Quest will be added in Arcadia Realm. Quest: The End of Evolution

Clear ‘Encounter with Evolution’ Quest → Enable to receive [The End of Evolution] Quest

[ HOW TO ENTER ]

Must Complete ‘Encounter with Evolution’ Quest

→ Enable to enter [Operation Stratos] District by clicking the Icon



(Operation Stratos Icon)

[ RAID INFO ]

< Hall of Flames >



< Scarlet Madness >



< Howling Fang >



< Evolving Habitation >



< Operation Stratos (District)>



[HOW TO CREATE SQUAD]

Please go to the Raid District, "Operation Stratos" in order to play the "Vile Predator" Raid.

"Operation Stratos" is used as a waiting area platform where users are able to control number of people, level of Raids, as well as leaving / re-entering the Maze.

When creating a Squad, said Character will be set as the Squad Leader in which she/he can edit and start Raids.

‘Story Playback’ function cannot be activated in "Operation Stratos" district.

[RAID STRUCTURE]

Mazes in the Vile Predator (Sub Maze) Hall of Flames <Boss: Flemma>

(Sub Maze) Scarlet Madness <Boss: Relfenne>

(Sub Maze) Howling Fang <Boss: Gale>

(Main Maze) Evolving Habitation <Boss: Vista>

Normal (1 Player Only) / Hard (1~12 Players)

Not Possible to Use [Active] Akashic Records

HARD difficulty: 3 Parties Team [1]: Max 4 Team Members

Team [2]: Max 4 Team Members

Team [3]: Max 4 Team Members

Sub Parties (Hall of Flames / Scarlet Madness / Howling Fang) → Defeat Flemma / Relfenne / Gale to gain Buffs for Entire Teams & gain Debuffs to weaken Vista

Main Party (Evolving Habitation) → Try to Defeat Vista

Each Maze of "Vile Predator" has a Re-Spawn limit of 3 times (Exception: Daily free Re-Spawn, Cash Re-Spawn).

[SQUAD FINDER]



Game Menu Icon [Squad Finder]: Enable to check Squad Lists

Can [Apply] a Squad that you want to Join.

Squad Leader: Can Accept or Decline a Squad Join Request from Squad Applicant.

Squad can consist of at least 1 user and a maximum of 12.

In order for smooth gameplay in Vile Predator, 12 users are Highly Recommended in a Squad.



[SQUAD TEAM ORGANIZATION]

The Squad Leader is able to edit the Squad and put members into different Parties.

The Squad is only editable BEFORE the start of the Raid.

The First member of each TEAM within the Squad, the Team Leader, can start the Raid.



< Before Team Organization > / <After Team Organization>

[RAID START]

Starting the Raid is possible through NPC [Rona] in [Operation Stratos].

Starting a Raid is only possible when joined in a Squad.

Starting the Raid is only possible by the Squad Leader.

Another Raid cannot be started once one has been started.



▶ RAID PROGRESS BOARD

When entering the Raid, clicking the icon next to Character Status UI at the top, the Raid Progress Board can be seen.

Clicking the "Home" button on your keyboard will also allow you to see the Raid Progress Board after the Raid has started.



A Maze activated in the Raid Progress Board UI can be entered by clicking it.

Entering Mazes is only possible by Each Team Leader.

All Raid progress can be tracked on the Raid Progress Board. After time has run out, the Raid is deemed a failure.



▶ MAZE PARTY (TEAM) OCCUPANCY

Only one(1) party can enter one(1) Maze at a time and the current Party in each Maze is shown.

Another Party cannot enter a Maze once another Party has entered.

▶ MAIN MAZE

Once the Main Maze is cleared, the Raid is deemed a Success.



▶ NORMAL MAZE

Normal Mazes are all Mazes that are not the Main Maze.

After clearing a Normal Maze, it will allow another Maze to open and/or give Buffs to other Mazes.



▶ LOCKED MAZE

Locked Mazes cannot be entered at that moment.

Once requirements for locked Mazes are met, they will be unlocked.



▶ COMBAT SUPPORT SKILLS



Combat Support Skills are Available Only in Certain Mazes. (e.g. Vile Predator - Evolving Habitation)

Combat Support Skills provide various help in clearing the maze.

Combat Support Skills may be different for each maze.

Combat Support Skill UI can be found At the Bottom of the Mini-Map when you enter the Combat Support Skill Available Maze.

Evolving Habitation Maze (Combat Support Skill Lists): Can be checked at [Raid Progress Board].



▶ [COMBAT SUPPORT SKILL] SKILL METER

Combat Support Skill Meter will rise if a Special Action is performed, or if Time has passed.



When the Skill Meter is MAX → Enable to use Combat Support Skill

Combat Support Skill Meter will be Reset if you leave a Maze.

▶ [COMBAT SUPPORT SKILL] SKILL ACTIVATION

Combat Support Skill / Skill Meter are shared by party members and can be activated by any party member.

There will be Max 3 Combat Support Skills in the Maze. Enable to select one of the skills to use when the skill meter (Max) is reached.

Combat Support Skill is triggered in the Direction the Character is Looking at, and it doesn't interfere with the character's action.



Skill Meter: 100% → Use Combat Support Skill → Skill Meter: 0%

To Use the Combat Support Skill again → You need to make Skill Meter [ 100% ] again.

▶ [COMBAT SUPPORT SKILL] ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



Combat Support Skill (Default Settings): Keyboard [Ctrl] + 1 / 2 / 3

Enable to change it under Key Settings (Hotkeys) in Settings.

Hover your Mouse Cursor over the Combat Support Skill icon → Enable to check a Description of the Skill

▶ [COMBAT SUPPORT SKILL] Evolving Habitation MAZE COMBAT SUPPORT SKILL LISTS



▶ RAID REWARDS

Once the Raid is finished successfully, all members of the Squad will get Rewards through H.E.M.S.

If a user no longer has another chance to receive Rewards, Rewards will not be given.

[ Drop Rate: 100% (after Raid Clear) ]



[ Drop Rate: Low ~ Very Low (after Raid Clear) ]



▶ RAID [VILE PREDATOR] - BACKGROUND FILM

[Hall of Flames] Background Film



[Scarlet Madness] Background Film



[Howling Fang] Background Film



▶ REWARD LIMIT



Rewards can be accepted 2 times a Week, and Once Daily.

Reward Limits are cut only after the Raid is cleared.

Entering a Raid even when Rewards Acceptance limit is full is possible.

Rewards cannot be received even if Raid is cleared when Rewards Acceptance limit is full.

"Reward Limit [Weekly]" is refreshed every Monday at 01:00 GMT.

"Reward Limit [Daily]" is refreshed every day at 01:00 GMT.

▶ RAID [VILE PREDATOR] – NEW WEAPON / GEAR / ACCESSORY

[ SOUL WEAPON ]



[ GEAR / FIXED OPTIONS ]



[GEAR / RANDOM OPTIONS ]



[ GEAR / UPGRADE OPTIONS ]



[ WEAPON / GEAR – SET BONUS ]



[ WEAPON / GEAR – DISMANTLE ]



[ WEAPON / GEAR – MATERIALS FOR UPGRADE ]



- [Insidious] Weapon / Gear will be added in the Nostalgic Weapon / Gear Succession Lists



▶ ACCESSORY

[Accessory - Basic Info]

Accessories can be Level Up.

Accessories have Skill Damage Up options (e.g. [Haru's Sun Revolve] Total Damage +[5%])

Level Up Higher → Accessory Option Stats will Rise If reach a Specific Level → New Option will be unlocked.

- Not Possible to Dismantle

- New Accessories: There is No Set Bonus.

[Accessory – Stats]



[Accessory – Character Skill Damage Up Options]



[Accessory – Level Up Options]



[Accessory – Required EXP for Level Up]



[Accessory – Level Up Materials / EXP UP Value]



[Accessory - Mastery Option Change Materials]



▶ NEW FAMILIAR [VILE PREDATOR]



[Familiar Dismantle]



▶ NEW CRAFTING LISTS [VILE PREDATOR]

Where: Operation Stratos

NPC: Rona Enable to make Weapon / Gear / Accessory / and so on

[SOUL WEAPON]



[GEAR]



[ACCESSORY]



[ADDITIONAL NEW CRAFTING LISTS]



[ACCESSORY REFUND]



[ [Vile Predator] Accessory Refund PKG ]



▶ NEW TAG INFO



▶ RAID BALANCE PATCH – [ TRAGIC FAIRY ]

Nostalgic Equipment [Tragic Fairy Raid] Crafting / Upgrade Condition will be adjusted.

Nostalgic Equipment [Tragic Fairy Raid] Drop Rate will be increased (slightly).

[ Crafting Material Lists ]



[ Option Refinement Lists ]



[ Upgrade – Ether / Zenny / Material ]





[ Dismantle ]



---------------------------------------------◆ EVENT ◆---------------------------------------------

▶ [EVENT 1] Vile Predator Update Log-in Check Event

Event Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update Event Recap

Enable to receive Log-in Check Reward

The Date (Day) of the Log-in Check will be changed at 01:00 (GMT) the Next Day.

This is Account Basis Event. (Not Character Basis Event)

[LOG-IN CHECK REWARD LISTS]



▶ [EVENT 2] Vile Predator Update Maze Clear Event

Event Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update Event Recap

Clear Mazes in Arcadia Realm → Can obtain [EV] Glittering Dream Piece Maze Lists: Broken Savior / Tragic Fairy / Garden of Plenty / Field of Raid / Tower of Evolution / Parallel Metronome / Mad Scientist Laboratory / Endless Wasteland

Playing Low-Level Mazes (compare to Your Character Level) → Reduces the Drop Rate of Event Items.

[EV] Glittering Dream Piece: Daily Max Obtain QTY: 150 (Account Basis)

Obtain Limit will be reset: Next Day 01:00 GMT

Soul Mate's Auto-Loot function: Not Possible to Use

Can be exchanged to useful items at Gruton Coin Shop.

★ [PLEASE NOTE] ★

[EV] Glittering Dream Piece / [Limited] Items: Must be used before September 21st Update. Otherwise, it will be automatically deleted.

[EVENT CRAFTING LISTS]



※ Perfume+ PKG / Bonus Card Key / Pineapple Candy

Crafting Limit Reset: 01:00 GMT (Every day)



---------------------------------------------◆ SHOP ◆---------------------------------------------

■ NEW RELEASE

1. PACKAGE

1) [New Raid Update] Brooch Select Option PKG

Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update

TERA Brooch Select Option (Possession) x1 / Unified TERA Brooch Cube (Possession) x5 / Unified Attack Brooch Transmitter x5 / Unified Defense Brooch Transmitter x5 / Unified Technical Brooch Transmitter x5 / Brooch Extractor x3 / Super High-Dose Vitamin Z x1

Soul Cash Price: 4600

Purchase Limit: Two Times per Account

2) [New Raid Update] Resurrector PKG

Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update

Resurrector x100 / Hidden Heart x30 / Unique Resurrector x30

Soul Cash Price: 500

Purchase Limit: Once a Week per Account

**

[New Raid Update] SoulWorker Upgrade PKG**

Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update

A.R Card Special Select Option [★5] x1 / Soul Mate Transmitter x10 / Merchants' Union VIP Membership Card x4 / Parable's A.R Transmitter x10 / Union Bank VIP Card x4 / Resurrector x10

Soul Cash Price: 9900

Purchase Limit: Once per Account

4) Costume Support PKG

Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update

Random Dye Eyedropper x25 / Sealing Stamp x4 / Brooch Extractor x5 / Resurrector x10 / Bonus Card Key x10

Soul Cash Price: 1990

Purchase Limit: Once a Day per Account

2. COSTUME

1) [Costume PKG] White Sandy Beach

Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update

For: All Characters (Also, Dhana!)

Soul Cash Price: Female Characters (1950) / Male Characters (2150)

2) [Costume+Photo Box] White Sandy Beach

Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update

For: All Characters (Also, Dhana!)

Soul Cash Price: Female Characters (2350) / Male Characters (2510)

3. PHOTO

1) [White Sandy Beach] Photo

Period: September 7th Update ~ Indefinitely

For: All Characters (Dhana is Here!)

Soul Cash Price: 470

■ Transmission SPECIAL [RATE UP] CHANCE

▶ Special [RATE UP] Transmission Chance: AKASHIC RECORD

Cash Shop → Transmission → Akashic Record → Rate Up

For: [★5 Catherine] [★5 Amanda]

Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update

This Special [Rate Up] Transmission Chance will increase the probability to get [★5 Catherine] / [★5 Amanda]. In the event that [★5] Akashic Record is obtained through this Special Transmission

→ 25% Chance to Get [★5 Catherine]

→ 25% Chance to Get [★5 Amanda]

Special [Rate Up] Transmission → Do not provide Transmission x1 FREE chance.

▶ Special [RATE UP] Transmission Chance: SOUL MATE

Cash Shop → Transmission → Soul Mate → Rate Up

For: Catherine (Rank S)

Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update

This Special [Rate Up] Transmission Chance will increase the probability to get ‘Catherine (Rank S)’. In the event that [Rank S] Soul Mate is obtained through this Special Transmission → 50-50 Chance to Get [Catherine]

Special [Rate Up] Transmission → Do not provide Transmission x1 FREE chance.

■ THE END OF SALES

(1) [Special Rate Up Transmission] Prime A.R Transmitter [Vista] [Tenebris]

(2) [Special Rate Up Transmission] Soul Mate Transmitter [Miriam]

(3) Sedurin's Research Box

(4) Sedurin's Research Box x 10 PKG

(5) Sedurin's Research Box x 30 PKG

(6) Sedurin's Research Box x 50 PKG

(7) Sedurin's Research Box x 100 PKG

(8) Heat Escape A.R Transmitter PKG

(9) Heat Escape Ether PKG

(10) Heat Escape Eyedropper Set PKG

(11) Soul Weapon Refine PKG

(12) [Costume PKG] Summertime Memories

For: All Characters

※ It will be posted if the update in detail is altered due to unprecedented internal issues.

Thank you.