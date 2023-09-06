[Notice] 230907 Update Note Preview

Hello! This is an announcement from SoulWorker.
Here is the Update and Event News for September 7, 2023.
---------------------------------------------◆ UPDATE ◆---------------------------------------------
◆ UPDATE RECAP
- New Raid [Vile Predator]
- Raid Balance Patch for [Tragic Fairy]
▶ NEW RAID UPDATE – VILE PREDATOR
[Vile Predator] Raid will be updated.
Vile Predator related Quest will be added in Arcadia Realm.
Quest: The End of Evolution
Clear ‘Encounter with Evolution’ Quest → Enable to receive [The End of Evolution] Quest
[ HOW TO ENTER ]
- Must Complete ‘Encounter with Evolution’ Quest
→ Enable to enter [Operation Stratos] District by clicking the Icon
(Operation Stratos Icon)
[ RAID INFO ]
< Hall of Flames >
< Scarlet Madness >
< Howling Fang >
< Evolving Habitation >
< Operation Stratos (District)>
[HOW TO CREATE SQUAD]
- Please go to the Raid District, "Operation Stratos" in order to play the "Vile Predator" Raid.
- "Operation Stratos" is used as a waiting area platform where users are able to control number of people, level of Raids, as well as leaving / re-entering the Maze.
- When creating a Squad, said Character will be set as the Squad Leader in which she/he can edit and start Raids.
- ‘Story Playback’ function cannot be activated in "Operation Stratos" district.
[RAID STRUCTURE]
Mazes in the Vile Predator
(Sub Maze) Hall of Flames <Boss: Flemma>
(Sub Maze) Scarlet Madness <Boss: Relfenne>
(Sub Maze) Howling Fang <Boss: Gale>
(Main Maze) Evolving Habitation <Boss: Vista>
Normal (1 Player Only) / Hard (1~12 Players)
Not Possible to Use [Active] Akashic Records
HARD difficulty: 3 Parties
Team [1]: Max 4 Team Members
Team [2]: Max 4 Team Members
Team [3]: Max 4 Team Members
Sub Parties (Hall of Flames / Scarlet Madness / Howling Fang) → Defeat Flemma / Relfenne / Gale to gain Buffs for Entire Teams & gain Debuffs to weaken Vista
Main Party (Evolving Habitation) → Try to Defeat Vista
Each Maze of "Vile Predator" has a Re-Spawn limit of 3 times (Exception: Daily free Re-Spawn, Cash Re-Spawn).
[SQUAD FINDER]
- Game Menu Icon [Squad Finder]: Enable to check Squad Lists
- Can [Apply] a Squad that you want to Join.
- Squad Leader: Can Accept or Decline a Squad Join Request from Squad Applicant.
- Squad can consist of at least 1 user and a maximum of 12.
- In order for smooth gameplay in Vile Predator, 12 users are Highly Recommended in a Squad.
[SQUAD TEAM ORGANIZATION]
- The Squad Leader is able to edit the Squad and put members into different Parties.
- The Squad is only editable BEFORE the start of the Raid.
- The First member of each TEAM within the Squad, the Team Leader, can start the Raid.
< Before Team Organization > / <After Team Organization>
[RAID START]
- Starting the Raid is possible through NPC [Rona] in [Operation Stratos].
- Starting a Raid is only possible when joined in a Squad.
- Starting the Raid is only possible by the Squad Leader.
- Another Raid cannot be started once one has been started.
▶ RAID PROGRESS BOARD
-
When entering the Raid, clicking the icon next to Character Status UI at the top, the Raid Progress Board can be seen.
-
Clicking the "Home" button on your keyboard will also allow you to see the Raid Progress Board after the Raid has started.
-
A Maze activated in the Raid Progress Board UI can be entered by clicking it.
-
Entering Mazes is only possible by Each Team Leader.
-
All Raid progress can be tracked on the Raid Progress Board. After time has run out, the Raid is deemed a failure.
▶ MAZE PARTY (TEAM) OCCUPANCY
- Only one(1) party can enter one(1) Maze at a time and the current Party in each Maze is shown.
- Another Party cannot enter a Maze once another Party has entered.
▶ MAIN MAZE
- Once the Main Maze is cleared, the Raid is deemed a Success.
▶ NORMAL MAZE
- Normal Mazes are all Mazes that are not the Main Maze.
- After clearing a Normal Maze, it will allow another Maze to open and/or give Buffs to other Mazes.
▶ LOCKED MAZE
- Locked Mazes cannot be entered at that moment.
- Once requirements for locked Mazes are met, they will be unlocked.
▶ COMBAT SUPPORT SKILLS
- Combat Support Skills are Available Only in Certain Mazes. (e.g. Vile Predator - Evolving Habitation)
- Combat Support Skills provide various help in clearing the maze.
- Combat Support Skills may be different for each maze.
- Combat Support Skill UI can be found At the Bottom of the Mini-Map when you enter the Combat Support Skill Available Maze.
- Evolving Habitation Maze (Combat Support Skill Lists): Can be checked at [Raid Progress Board].
▶ [COMBAT SUPPORT SKILL] SKILL METER
-
Combat Support Skill Meter will rise if a Special Action is performed, or if Time has passed.
-
When the Skill Meter is MAX → Enable to use Combat Support Skill
-
Combat Support Skill Meter will be Reset if you leave a Maze.
▶ [COMBAT SUPPORT SKILL] SKILL ACTIVATION
-
Combat Support Skill / Skill Meter are shared by party members and can be activated by any party member.
-
There will be Max 3 Combat Support Skills in the Maze. Enable to select one of the skills to use when the skill meter (Max) is reached.
-
Combat Support Skill is triggered in the Direction the Character is Looking at, and it doesn't interfere with the character's action.
-
Skill Meter: 100% → Use Combat Support Skill → Skill Meter: 0%
-
To Use the Combat Support Skill again → You need to make Skill Meter [ 100% ] again.
▶ [COMBAT SUPPORT SKILL] ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
- Combat Support Skill (Default Settings): Keyboard [Ctrl] + 1 / 2 / 3
- Enable to change it under Key Settings (Hotkeys) in Settings.
- Hover your Mouse Cursor over the Combat Support Skill icon → Enable to check a Description of the Skill
▶ [COMBAT SUPPORT SKILL] Evolving Habitation MAZE COMBAT SUPPORT SKILL LISTS
▶ RAID REWARDS
- Once the Raid is finished successfully, all members of the Squad will get Rewards through H.E.M.S.
- If a user no longer has another chance to receive Rewards, Rewards will not be given.
[ Drop Rate: 100% (after Raid Clear) ]
[ Drop Rate: Low ~ Very Low (after Raid Clear) ]
▶ RAID [VILE PREDATOR] - BACKGROUND FILM
-
[Hall of Flames] Background Film
-
[Scarlet Madness] Background Film
-
[Howling Fang] Background Film
▶ REWARD LIMIT
- Rewards can be accepted 2 times a Week, and Once Daily.
- Reward Limits are cut only after the Raid is cleared.
- Entering a Raid even when Rewards Acceptance limit is full is possible.
- Rewards cannot be received even if Raid is cleared when Rewards Acceptance limit is full.
- "Reward Limit [Weekly]" is refreshed every Monday at 01:00 GMT.
- "Reward Limit [Daily]" is refreshed every day at 01:00 GMT.
▶ RAID [VILE PREDATOR] – NEW WEAPON / GEAR / ACCESSORY
[ SOUL WEAPON ]
[ GEAR / FIXED OPTIONS ]
[GEAR / RANDOM OPTIONS ]
[ GEAR / UPGRADE OPTIONS ]
[ WEAPON / GEAR – SET BONUS ]
[ WEAPON / GEAR – DISMANTLE ]
[ WEAPON / GEAR – MATERIALS FOR UPGRADE ]
- [Insidious] Weapon / Gear will be added in the Nostalgic Weapon / Gear Succession Lists
▶ ACCESSORY
[Accessory - Basic Info]
- Accessories can be Level Up.
- Accessories have Skill Damage Up options (e.g. [Haru's Sun Revolve] Total Damage +[5%])
- Level Up Higher → Accessory Option Stats will Rise
If reach a Specific Level → New Option will be unlocked.
- Not Possible to Dismantle
- New Accessories: There is No Set Bonus.
[Accessory – Stats]
[Accessory – Character Skill Damage Up Options]
[Accessory – Level Up Options]
[Accessory – Required EXP for Level Up]
[Accessory – Level Up Materials / EXP UP Value]
[Accessory - Mastery Option Change Materials]
▶ NEW FAMILIAR [VILE PREDATOR]
[Familiar Dismantle]
▶ NEW CRAFTING LISTS [VILE PREDATOR]
- Where: Operation Stratos
- NPC: Rona
Enable to make Weapon / Gear / Accessory / and so on
[SOUL WEAPON]
[GEAR]
[ACCESSORY]
[ADDITIONAL NEW CRAFTING LISTS]
[ACCESSORY REFUND]
[ [Vile Predator] Accessory Refund PKG ]
▶ NEW TAG INFO
▶ RAID BALANCE PATCH – [ TRAGIC FAIRY ]
- Nostalgic Equipment [Tragic Fairy Raid] Crafting / Upgrade Condition will be adjusted.
- Nostalgic Equipment [Tragic Fairy Raid] Drop Rate will be increased (slightly).
[ Crafting Material Lists ]
[ Option Refinement Lists ]
[ Upgrade – Ether / Zenny / Material ]
[ Dismantle ]
---------------------------------------------◆ EVENT ◆---------------------------------------------
▶ [EVENT 1] Vile Predator Update Log-in Check Event
- Event Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update
- Event Recap
- Enable to receive Log-in Check Reward
- The Date (Day) of the Log-in Check will be changed at 01:00 (GMT) the Next Day.
- This is Account Basis Event. (Not Character Basis Event)
[LOG-IN CHECK REWARD LISTS]
▶ [EVENT 2] Vile Predator Update Maze Clear Event
- Event Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update
- Event Recap
-
Clear Mazes in Arcadia Realm → Can obtain [EV] Glittering Dream Piece
Maze Lists: Broken Savior / Tragic Fairy / Garden of Plenty / Field of Raid / Tower of Evolution / Parallel Metronome / Mad Scientist Laboratory / Endless Wasteland
-
Playing Low-Level Mazes (compare to Your Character Level) → Reduces the Drop Rate of Event Items.
-
[EV] Glittering Dream Piece:
Daily Max Obtain QTY: 150 (Account Basis)
Obtain Limit will be reset: Next Day 01:00 GMT
Soul Mate's Auto-Loot function: Not Possible to Use
Can be exchanged to useful items at Gruton Coin Shop.
★ [PLEASE NOTE] ★
- [EV] Glittering Dream Piece / [Limited] Items:
Must be used before September 21st Update. Otherwise, it will be automatically deleted.
[EVENT CRAFTING LISTS]
※ Perfume+ PKG / Bonus Card Key / Pineapple Candy
Crafting Limit Reset: 01:00 GMT (Every day)
---------------------------------------------◆ SHOP ◆---------------------------------------------
■ NEW RELEASE
1. PACKAGE
1) [New Raid Update] Brooch Select Option PKG
- Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update
- TERA Brooch Select Option (Possession) x1 / Unified TERA Brooch Cube (Possession) x5 / Unified Attack Brooch Transmitter x5 / Unified Defense Brooch Transmitter x5 / Unified Technical Brooch Transmitter x5 / Brooch Extractor x3 / Super High-Dose Vitamin Z x1
- Soul Cash Price: 4600
- Purchase Limit: Two Times per Account
2) [New Raid Update] Resurrector PKG
- Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update
- Resurrector x100 / Hidden Heart x30 / Unique Resurrector x30
- Soul Cash Price: 500
- Purchase Limit: Once a Week per Account
- [New Raid Update] SoulWorker Upgrade PKG**
- Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update
- A.R Card Special Select Option [★5] x1 / Soul Mate Transmitter x10 / Merchants' Union VIP Membership Card x4 / Parable's A.R Transmitter x10 / Union Bank VIP Card x4 / Resurrector x10
- Soul Cash Price: 9900
- Purchase Limit: Once per Account
4) Costume Support PKG
- Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update
- Random Dye Eyedropper x25 / Sealing Stamp x4 / Brooch Extractor x5 / Resurrector x10 / Bonus Card Key x10
- Soul Cash Price: 1990
- Purchase Limit: Once a Day per Account
2. COSTUME
1) [Costume PKG] White Sandy Beach
- Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update
- For: All Characters (Also, Dhana!)
- Soul Cash Price: Female Characters (1950) / Male Characters (2150)
2) [Costume+Photo Box] White Sandy Beach
- Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update
- For: All Characters (Also, Dhana!)
- Soul Cash Price: Female Characters (2350) / Male Characters (2510)
3. PHOTO
1) [White Sandy Beach] Photo
- Period: September 7th Update ~ Indefinitely
- For: All Characters (Dhana is Here!)
- Soul Cash Price: 470
■ Transmission SPECIAL [RATE UP] CHANCE
▶ Special [RATE UP] Transmission Chance: AKASHIC RECORD
-
Cash Shop → Transmission → Akashic Record → Rate Up
-
For: [★5 Catherine] [★5 Amanda]
-
Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update
-
This Special [Rate Up] Transmission Chance will increase the probability to get [★5 Catherine] / [★5 Amanda].
In the event that [★5] Akashic Record is obtained through this Special Transmission
→ 25% Chance to Get [★5 Catherine]
→ 25% Chance to Get [★5 Amanda]
-
Special [Rate Up] Transmission → Do not provide Transmission x1 FREE chance.
▶ Special [RATE UP] Transmission Chance: SOUL MATE
-
Cash Shop → Transmission → Soul Mate → Rate Up
-
For: Catherine (Rank S)
-
Period: September 7th Update ~ September 21st Update
-
This Special [Rate Up] Transmission Chance will increase the probability to get ‘Catherine (Rank S)’.
In the event that [Rank S] Soul Mate is obtained through this Special Transmission → 50-50 Chance to Get [Catherine]
-
Special [Rate Up] Transmission → Do not provide Transmission x1 FREE chance.
■ THE END OF SALES
(1) [Special Rate Up Transmission] Prime A.R Transmitter [Vista] [Tenebris]
(2) [Special Rate Up Transmission] Soul Mate Transmitter [Miriam]
(3) Sedurin's Research Box
(4) Sedurin's Research Box x 10 PKG
(5) Sedurin's Research Box x 30 PKG
(6) Sedurin's Research Box x 50 PKG
(7) Sedurin's Research Box x 100 PKG
(8) Heat Escape A.R Transmitter PKG
(9) Heat Escape Ether PKG
(10) Heat Escape Eyedropper Set PKG
(11) Soul Weapon Refine PKG
(12) [Costume PKG] Summertime Memories
For: All Characters
※ It will be posted if the update in detail is altered due to unprecedented internal issues.
Thank you.
