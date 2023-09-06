Version 3.0.2.5 Update Notice

Hello everyone, here's another update~!

The content of the update is as follows:

System Adjustment

1, "tavern melee" event kill monster requirements down to 40

2, all skills knockback effect is set to 1 (was 0.5)

3、All fate cards

System Optimization

1, shielding damage and flash, only shielding the monster hit effect, do not need to shield players and pets, summoned beasts hit effect

2、Recruitment of heroes interface to add a refresh button, refresh price and T1 skill store refresh price consistent

3、Increase the production list (special thanks)

4、Endless mode arena merchant added 10000 gold coins exchange 1 rainbow crystal function

5、Attribute panel added the display of bludgeon damage.