This build has not been seen in a public branch.

What’s up, @Students !?

The deadline for “The Level Up Event – Triumph Pursuit!” is nearing and we're incredibly excited to introduce an event that is set to enhance your overall experience. Prepare yourself for accelerated progress and the conquest of fresh obstacles in our upcoming 15% event. 🕹🎮

Check it out here: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/nage-awakening/all/2819

Happy gaming!

VFUN: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/nage-awakening/all