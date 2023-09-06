 Skip to content

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 6 September 2023

9-6 Minor update

BUG FIXED: Cooked food statistics, missing rough food
Optimization: According to the surrounding waters, plan the fishing stations at the fishing pier. Only one person can stand at a station at a time, and there is no upper limit on the number of workers.
BUG Fix: In the ranch, after the herdsman kills the chicken, the meat output record is not displayed

