- The Language dropdown list will now default to the users selected game translation (so Brazil players will default to Portuguese) so you can visually see what language the room is in from the lobby.
- Added Kick to the Social network options
- Upgraded to Unity 2022.3
- Major server & client changes to players accounts to allow for Cross Play in the future
- Fixed a bunch of issues with the Steam game invites
Comedy Night update for 6 September 2023
ver 1.9.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
