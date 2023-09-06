 Skip to content

沉默的蟋蟀 update for 6 September 2023

小型补丁：bug修复

update for 6 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

虫友们好！

今天发布了一个小更新，内容如下：

  • 修复虫友回赠蟋蟀在进补后有部分属性可能不正常的bug。
  • 调整了部分文案，修改一些错别字。

如果你有任何关于游戏的建议或者反馈，欢迎通过以下方式告诉我们：

官方QQ一群：728615073（已满）
官方QQ二群：903065341
提交问卷：https://wj.qq.com/s2/11898129/6c6f/
通过游戏内按钮，点击上传日志反馈bug

