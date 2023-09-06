- Fixed some performance issue with the Storage
- Fixed an overflow error with Orc levels in the later battles
- Fixed a display issue in the Forge
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 6 September 2023
Hotfix for Patch v1.1.1
