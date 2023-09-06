 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 6 September 2023

Hotfix for Patch v1.1.1

Patch v1.1.1

  • Fixed some performance issue with the Storage
  • Fixed an overflow error with Orc levels in the later battles
  • Fixed a display issue in the Forge

