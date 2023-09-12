 Skip to content

Touhou: New World update for 12 September 2023

Patch notes 09/12/2023

Build 12120581

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Updated the following features of "Bullet Hell" mode:

    • The Heal Gauge will not refill automatically and will refill when your attacks connect
    • Enemy HP increased
    • EXP received increased
    • Mode can now be enabled/disabled at any time during gameplay

  • Improved dash

    • Dash is no longer interrupted upon getting hit

  • Added updated "Character Silhouette" option
    *This option was temporarily disabled in the last hotfix update

  • Fixed an issue where some text in the launcher became garbled on Steam Deck

Build ID: 12120581

