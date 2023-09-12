Patch notes 09/12/2023

-
Updated the following features of "Bullet Hell" mode:
- The Heal Gauge will not refill automatically and will refill when your attacks connect
- Enemy HP increased
- EXP received increased
- Mode can now be enabled/disabled at any time during gameplay
-
Improved dash
- Dash is no longer interrupted upon getting hit
-
Added updated "Character Silhouette" option
*This option was temporarily disabled in the last hotfix update
-
Fixed an issue where some text in the launcher became garbled on Steam Deck
Build ID: 12120581
Changed files in this update