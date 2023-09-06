Don't Forget the Semicolon! - New Update v0.23.149

Hey engineers,

Here's a bit unexpected, but truly festive update: the 256th day of the year is also known as World Programmer's Day, so make sure to play Learning Factory and see cats celebrating the occasion with special outfits and phrases!

v0.23.149 Released!

New phrases for cats, celebrating World Programmer's Day (available on September 12-17)

Updated Halloween art (will be available from September 19)

Bug fixes

Re: Factory

Ok, since our in-game feedback form does not allow us to write back to you, answering questions in the patch notes might just become a thing. Today, here's a message from MarcusZ:

Q: I reached a point where some cats have more then 5 wanted goods so that one shop per cat type cannot satisfy the need. I thought about reworking my factory layout to split the cats not by type but by good category. But this is also not working, because often cats want multiple products from multiple categories. Because i want to create an effective factory this is frustrating me.

So I suggest to implement a way to sort cats so that their need can be satisfied. My idea: When a cat wants multiple products they should be of one single category.

A: There're plenty of ways to satisfy all requests of a cat. Here's a brief list of things you can do:

Research an upgrade increasing the number of slots for items in Cat Stores

Sort cats by requests using respective Splitter/Manipulator: some cats are looking for multiple items from specific categories (they're called 'Specialized purchases' and can bee seen in the wiki), so it makes sense to separate them from the rest and send to dedicated Stores

Sort cats by types using respective Splitter/Manipulator

Use Specialized Smart Stores

Use Advertising Cat Gates to attract cats of specific types/requests

