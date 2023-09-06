Add options

 Skip to content

Top Jump: Prologue update for 6 September 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12120470 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now inverse the sprint
  • You can deactivate the FOV modifier when you sprint
  • You can now set the FOV to 120 previously the maximum was 100

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2530241
  • Loading history…
