STG Football update for 6 September 2023

Tyreek Hill Stream & Giveaway

Share · View all patches · Build 12120442 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Tonight is the night we know you all have been waiting for! We have TYREEK HILL himself coming in to play some STG Football LIVE on stream.

But that's not all...We have a very special host for tonight's stream!

STG Football is working with https://www.youtube.com/@EliMackYoutube to host tonight's stream and make it extra special @ 7:00 PM PST.

Eli Mack will be playing a few games of STG Football live on Stream with Tyreek Hill! 🏈

Stay tuned cause we will have more details on how you will have the chance to win Tyreek Hill's 1 of 1 Exclusive Player that he's going to use on stream! 👀

